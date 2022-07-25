Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 504,328 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,955,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 504,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $387,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. 59,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,807,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

