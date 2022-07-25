Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.26% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,733,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $239.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average is $260.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

