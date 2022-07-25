Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,610,709 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,481,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,966,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after buying an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,507,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,184,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.77 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

