Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $170,047.08 and approximately $95,269.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00216798 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008105 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00561794 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

