Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,059,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

