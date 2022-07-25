Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Holdings Lowered by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $202.45. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

