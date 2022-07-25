Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $15.95

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $16.43. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 3,860 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.