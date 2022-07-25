Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNLMY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,160 ($13.87) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.44) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dunelm Group Stock Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

