Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

