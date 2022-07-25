Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Hits Market Cap of $289,131.11

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a total market cap of $289,131.11 and approximately $65,441.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs."

