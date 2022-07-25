DragonVein 1-Day Volume Reaches $104.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 15% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $827,996.10 and approximately $104.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,933.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00566868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00254193 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014873 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

