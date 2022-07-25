Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.58 billion.

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $128.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.