Dotmoovs Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $4.46 million and $604,804.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.12 or 0.99976934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars.

