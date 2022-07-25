Dora Factory Price Hits $2.55 on Major Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00011612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $2.71 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

