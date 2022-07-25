Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 15th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $504.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,129,788.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

