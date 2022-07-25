Don-key 24 Hour Volume Hits $248,712.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $929,898.24 and $248,712.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00257443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

