DinoX (DNXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $716,530.34

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. One DinoX coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. DinoX has a market capitalization of $716,530.34 and approximately $215,534.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.
DinoX Coin Profile
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
