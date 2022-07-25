DigixDAO (DGD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $220.06 or 0.01008337 BTC on major exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $13.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,825.13 or 1.00003799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00174987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003833 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 74,018 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd.

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.