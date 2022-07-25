Dfyn Network Price Tops $0.0300 on Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $660,632.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 131,693,787 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
