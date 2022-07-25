Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.39) to GBX 632 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Performance

LON RMG opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.74. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.03.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.