Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Holdings Lowered by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $612,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $122,544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $67,239,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 316,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.15) to €13.00 ($13.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.45) to €16.30 ($16.46) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

