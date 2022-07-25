Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 312,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,244,480 shares.The stock last traded at $8.52 and had previously closed at $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.15) to €13.00 ($13.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 497,419 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.