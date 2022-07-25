Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $355.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABMD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $281.70 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

