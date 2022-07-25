Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $188.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $172.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $166.36.

Nasdaq’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.