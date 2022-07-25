Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Up 6.4%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.16 and last traded at $63.00. 9,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 566,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in Denbury by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 710,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423,864 shares during the period.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.