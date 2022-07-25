Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $312.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

