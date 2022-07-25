Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.