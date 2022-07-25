DAOventures Market Capitalization Hits $162,019.78 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $162,019.78 and $13,439.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007959 BTC.
About DAOventures
DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.
Buying and Selling DAOventures
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.