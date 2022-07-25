DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0070 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. DAOstack has a market cap of $345,305.64 and $611.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,010.80 or 0.99989203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00042437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023634 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.