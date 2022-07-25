D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys Shares of 946 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,527,000 after acquiring an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $320.12 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

