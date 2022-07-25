D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.39 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

