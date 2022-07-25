CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

