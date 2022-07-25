CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $92.23

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.23, but opened at $95.21. CVR Partners shares last traded at $94.81, with a volume of 1,065 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

