CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.76. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,421,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 17,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.