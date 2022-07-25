Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

