Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.25.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 183,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,229.24. In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,229.24.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
