Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.25.

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 183,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.3198905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,229.24. In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$1,200,991.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,229.24.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

