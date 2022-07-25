Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $31.39. Cowen shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COWN. StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $891.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

