Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.34. 744,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,329,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Haywood Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.57.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$276.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.