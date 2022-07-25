Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 4.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company's stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

