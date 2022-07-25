CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. CONX makes up 0.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CONX worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of CONX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Trading Up 0.1 %

CONX opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

CONX Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.