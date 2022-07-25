Contrasting B Communications (BCOMF) and The Competition

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare B Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B Communications and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion $39.93 million 17.89 B Communications Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.10 million 2.29

Analyst Recommendations

B Communications’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications Competitors 134 440 608 19 2.43

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 61.59%. Given B Communications’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% B Communications Competitors -86.42% -60.18% -11.68%

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

