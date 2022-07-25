Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.0879 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $3,857.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,891.30 or 1.00014171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00214086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00239774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00112564 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,465,148 coins and its circulating supply is 12,694,152 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

