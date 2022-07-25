Comparing Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 1 10 11 0 2.45 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medtronic and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Medtronic presently has a consensus target price of $117.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Electromed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $31.69 billion 3.84 $5.04 billion $3.73 24.32 Electromed $35.76 million 2.15 $2.36 million $0.26 34.62

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Medtronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 15.90% 14.50% 8.28% Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10%

Summary

Medtronic beats Electromed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.