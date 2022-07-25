Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.93. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 10,021 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Cuts Dividend

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.