Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $218,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 887.7% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 259,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 233,484 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $87.89. 10,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

