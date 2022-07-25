Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $87,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

