Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,209 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Tesla stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $810.57. 292,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $710.70 and its 200-day moving average is $852.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $840.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

