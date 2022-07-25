Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 20,707 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $93,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

