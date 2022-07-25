Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 20,003 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $359,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VUG stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,395. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

