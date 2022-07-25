Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

